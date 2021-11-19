Bobby Henon quietly returns to City Council after his conviction in bribery trial

Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, in a statement issued Monday, called the corruption trial “a sad time for Philadelphia City Council.” She said Council must act to address the issues raised at trial, including a ban on outside employment for council members.

A total of four members of City Council, including Henon, have roles that bring in income.

“The potential for the appearance of conflict of interest is simply too strong and erodes the public trust. There can be no disputing that outside employment has the potential to compromise the integrity of our members,” said Quinonez-Sanchez.

Quiñones-Sánchez, who called on Henon to resign after he was indicted in 2019, did not attend Thursday’s session.

Council President Darrell Clarke’s post-verdict statement did not call for Henon’s resignation or call for any other reforms. “While it is always difficult to learn of a guilty verdict on conspiracy charges of a member of this legislative body, the jury has spoken, and we respect its verdict,” he said.

Several council members on Thursday did take time to congratulate Ryan Boyer, business manager of the Laborers District Council, on his appointment as business manager of the Building Trades Council, an umbrella group for some of the city’s most influential unions. He is the first Black leader of the group.

None of them mentioned Dougherty, who Boyer is replacing. Dougherty on Wednesday resigned as business manager, a post he’s held since 2015.