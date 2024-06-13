‘Blood Baby’ explores queer parenting with dance, theater and installation

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Meg Foley first got pregnant 10 years ago, so much in her life changed: her relationship with her body, her social circle and the wider world. As a queer dance artist navigating parenthood, she had questions but not a lot of answers.

“I was grappling with my own questions of, ‘What is this feeling that I’m having as a queer mom out in the world?’” she said. “I also was having my own body transition. So I was trying to figure all that stuff out. I knew I was going to try and do that through dance, because that’s how I think.”

Foley, who has been a fixture in Philadelphia’s experimental dance scene for years, developed “Blood Baby,” an ambitious series of dance, installation and interactive works spread across several locations in Philadelphia throughout the month of June.