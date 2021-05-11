Bill would extend state takeover of Atlantic City by 4 years

New Jersey’s takeover of most of Atlantic City’s major decision-making power may be extended for another four years.

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, a Democrat who says he worked with Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney on the measure, has introduced a bill that would extend state control — currently set to end this year — while restoring civil service protections for city workers, including police and firefighters.

“I’ve always said self-governance is the goal, but we’re just not ready to give full control to Atlantic City,” Mazzeo said.

He said he would like to see the city pay down its debts to a greater degree, and increase the share of properties that are owner-occupied, saying 70% of homes in the city are rented.