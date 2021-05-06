Can pot money rebuild Atlantic City? New Jersey suggests it

Rebuilding the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk to enable it to survive future severe storms; improving the look of the city’s main downtown business districts; helping people in underserved communities, and embracing the “blue economy” of the ocean are among recommendations from a state-appointed panel studying ways to improve the seaside gambling resort.

It suggested money from legalized recreational marijuana sales could help pay for the work.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday released a report from the The Atlantic City Restart and Recovery Working Group, designed to provide a roadmap for the city to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. It was the only such group the state created focusing on just one city’s recovery from the outbreak.

It included some well-worn recommendations that have already been tried to varying degrees — make the city’s economy less reliant on the casino industry, spruce up rundown commercial corridors and provide more for youths to do.

But it also went into deep detail on programs to help Atlantic City’s residents, suggesting things like an early pregnancy outreach program and increasing services to treat drug abuse and poor nutrition, among other challenges. It called for creation of new residential neighborhoods.

And it placed considerable emphasis on developing a so-called “blue economy,” involving the nascent offshore wind energy industry, fisheries, eco-tourism and wastewater management industries, in which Atlantic City could play a leading role.