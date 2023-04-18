Biden signs executive order to improve access to child care

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Tuesday that contains more than 50 directives to increase access to child care and improve the work life of caregivers.

But the directives would be funded out of existing commitments, possibly including last year’s laws financing infrastructure projects and building computer chip plants. That likely means their impact would be limited and possess more of a symbolic weight about what’s possible. The Democratic president was far more ambitious in 2021 by calling to provide more than $425 billion to expand child care, improve its affordability and boost wages for caregivers.

“The executive order doesn’t require any new spending,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. “It’s about making sure taxpayers get the best value for the investments they’ve already made.”