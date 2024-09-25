From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia jazz great Benny Golson, a saxophonist and composer responsible for “I Remember Clifford” and “Along Came Betty,” has died.

The 95-year-old passed away Saturday, leaving an extensive discography dotted with legendary collaborations anchored by his saxophone stylings.

The Philly-born musician was 9 years old when he learned to play his first instrument, the piano. During a 1986 interview with NPR’s Fresh Air, recorded at WHYY, Golson said his life was forever changed after seeing a Lionel Hampton concert at the Earle Theater.

“They played a song called “Flying Home,” Golson told host Terry Gross. “And a fellow came out with a tenor sax, glittering with all the lights shining on it, and he played this solo. Piano was gone. I wanted to play saxophone. That was Arnett Cobb.”

Golson switched to the saxophone at 14 and started jamming with friends, including John Coltrane.

“I met John when I was in high school, he just got out of the Navy,” Golson said. “We were together every day… You used to always find some place to jam. That’s what it was all about.”

While attending Howard University, Golson began writing and arranging music before breaking into the jazz circuit performing with stalwarts such as Dizzy Gillespie, starting The Jazztet with Art Farmer and playing with Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers. Golson told Gross his tenure with Blakey’s band was a “high point in my life.”

“I had never played with a drummer like that in my life,” Golson said. “And when I left that band, it was hard for me to play with another drummer. He’s so right in every way as a jazz drummer.”