Regional Roundup – 01/11/21

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s KATIE MEYER will give us an update on the Pennsylvania state house following a week of tumult, including the refusal of Republicans to seat a Democratic election winner, subverting the Lt. Governor’s status presiding over the House session, and the reactions of lawmakers to the pro-Trump riots at the Capitol. Then, we’ll hear from the Delaware Riverkeeper’s TRACY CARLUCCIO to get her perspective on a proposed liquified natural gas terminal. Lastly, jazz trombonist and composer PAPO VAZQUEZ will talk with us about his music, and his love of Philadelphia as we listen to cuts from his newest album.