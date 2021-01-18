Regional Roundup – 01/18/21

Philadelphia jazz musician Micah Graves

On this week’s Regional Roundup, we’re going to highlight Black voices that have appeared on past editions of the show. First, Philadelphia-based poet AIREA D. MATTHEWS will join us to recite some poems, tell us about her work and about being awarded a 2020 Pew Fellowship. Then, Philadelphia community activist ANTON MOORE joins us to talk about the new series he co-produced about the ravages of Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic called “The Weight of Death.” And, we’ll hear music and conversation with young Philadelphia jazz musician and composer MICAH GRAVES.

