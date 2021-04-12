At Montco vigil for victims of anti-Asian attacks, community looks for ways to push back

“If I spoke my mother tongue, my friends would mock me, so I stopped practicing it at home,” she said.

The school climate hasn’t changed much since she graduated high school in 2014. This year a racist text message thread among Lower Moreland High School students from spring 2020 resurfaced in the news.

Ying Ngov, a 56-year-old immigrant from China and owner of Mama Venezia’s Pizzeria in Norristown, didn’t take the microphone, but stood beside City Councilman Hakim Jones as he described how in February three men walked into her shop, stole beer, and then attacked Ngov when she demanded they pay.

Jones called the attack a hate crime and lauded the support Ngov received from the Norristown community and a grassroots group AAPI Montgomery County, which helped organize Sunday’s event.

“She now has a new Asian family outside her own Asian family,” said Jones.

James Kim of Lower Gwynedd said the message that he and his family weren’t alone during this time was also an important one for his 9- and 6-year-old children to hear.

“They’re targets of racial injustice, even at such a young age, and they need to understand that there are people around them to support them,” said Kim, who was accompanied by his wife and children.

Still, while attendees like Kim welcomed the space dedicated to openly discussing the racism Asian and Pacific Islander residents have experienced living in Montco, they also wanted to talk about the future.

Organizers invited several local and state leaders to speak, such as Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Dr. Val Arkoosh, state Sen. Maria Collet, and state Sen. Joanna McClinton.

The senators said they were pushing to strengthen the commonwealth’s hate crime laws through a series of bills first introduced by state Rep. Dan Frankel after the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh that left 11 worshippers dead.