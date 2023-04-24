Henry Elementary school in Philadelphia to close due to asbestos; 5th one to close due to hazards

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Another Philadelphia school is closing due to asbestos issues.

Officials say asbestos was discovered above ceiling tiles on the first floor at the C.W. Henry Elementary School in the Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The school will be closed on Monday and will shift to virtual learning on Tuesday for at least through May 5, according to an email from the school’s principal sent on Saturday.

Officials also stated that on Monday, families will be able to pick up meals and Chromebooks from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Henry H. Houston school, located at 7300 Rural Lane.

For the remainder of the virtual learning period, meals will be available for pickup from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, officials added.

This is the fifth Philadelphia school to close because of environmental hazards this school year, officials say.

Building 21, Frankford High School and Mitchell Elementary are still closed due to asbestos.

Mastery Simon Gratz Charter High School, whose building is owned by the district, was closed and reopened in March due to the same issue.

The closure is particularly personal to school board president Reginald Streater, whose children attend Henry, officials say.

Streater, in a statement, said the closure underscores the need to “continue to put our collective arms around all things school district.”