As more teachers stay out of classrooms, N.J. schools struggle to find substitutes

There’s been a shortage of substitute teachers for years, but the pandemic has made the situation even worse, according to Richard Bozza, the executive director for the New Jersey Association of School Administrators.

He says more teachers are retiring because of health concerns and age.

“We see competition among school districts literally in the region for the same people,” he said. “Some districts have actually doubled the pay, the daily pay, to try to attract substitutes.”

School districts across the state are struggling to keep doors open as more and more teachers request leave or remote work.

Montville needs about 30 more substitute teachers than last year. Cedar Grove scrapped plans for hybrid learning after 33 teachers requested leave. Eighty-one teachers in Tenafly have put in requests for leave or virtual teaching.

What’s been causing the shortage of substitutes?

“Substitute teaching is not a full-time job. It doesn’t have the same kind of benefits, it doesn’t have the kind of consistency and so people look for things that they can do full time,” said Suzanne McCotter, dean of The College of New Jersey’s School of Education.