Delaware’s coronavirus numbers are declining as the vaccine distribution presents what ChristianaCare CEO Janice Nevin calls the “proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.”

After peaking at nearly 500 hospitalizations in early January, 332 patients were being treated for coronavirus in Delaware hospitals as of Feb. 2. New hospital admissions were down to 36 on Tuesday, well below a high of 90 new patients per day on Jan. 8.

The trends are moving so well, Gov. John Carney announced plans to expand indoor dining capacity to 50% in his latest update to his emergency orders. As of 8 a.m. Friday Feb. 12, restaurants, bars, retail locations, gyms, houses of worship, arts venues, and other business locations can increase the number of customers inside.

With expanded capacity, more business leaders are asking state health officials what they need to do to get their workers vaccinated. Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay joined Nevin to answer some of those questions in a virtual seminar for members of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning.