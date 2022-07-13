Ardella’s House brings new form of dignity for incarcerated women

Tonie Willis spoke to those barriers in an interview with WHYY’s Cherri Gregg.

“A high percentage of women are mothers and when they come home, they have to be mommy and they don’t even get a chance to deal with the trauma of incarceration,” said Willis. “A lot of times their primary caregiver is meeting them at the door with the children to hand the children over to the mother.”

Willis is the founder of Ardella’s House, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that supports incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women and girls. The group recently renovated a property in North Philadelphia that will provide transition housing for women coming home from prison.

“Housing is always a challenge,” said Willis. “A lot of times the women can’t go back to where they were before their incarceration or they might not want to go back because that environment is what led to their incarceration.”

The five-bedroom house is located on the 2400 Block of North 33rd Street. The bright space includes a resource center in the basement, a large kitchen, and a common area. The first floor will also house the Ardella’s House headquarters.

“I fixed this house as if I was living here,” said Willis. “Everything is brand new. Everything is top of the line, and all the women have to do is come here and move on with their lives.”

Willis says the women will be able to stay in the house for up to a year, and 75% of the rent they pay will be kept in a savings account and returned to the women when they move out.

“We’re going to make sure that they have everything they need to succeed once they leave here,” said Willis, who notes that all residents receive clothing, linens, toiletries, and other necessities as they expand their education and gain employment.