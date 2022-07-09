“A lot of inspirations come from things I see, what other artists do, other crafters,” she says.

Boateng went on to the University of Delaware. She secured an Emerging Artist Fellowship grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts. Her work is being featured across the state. In 2021, after graduating from college, she also earned a residency at the Delaware Contemporary, which provided her studio space perfect for her larger-than-life visions.

For the past few years, Boateng has also run her own company, selling her artwork online while taking commissions for portraits. She says she has a vision of taking her art much further. For now, with “Smile”, she hopes to bring joy.

“There’s a lot of crazy stuff going on right now,” she says, “I just want people to appreciate the little things in life- like our smiles and to maybe smile for someone else too.”

“Smile” is available for viewing at Delaware Contemporary through August 23.