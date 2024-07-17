From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Gun rights supporters suffered another setback this week in their attempt to overturn Delaware laws banning assault weapons and large capacity magazines.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the 2023 denial of injunctive relief by a district court. The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association (DSSA) had sought to temporarily block Delaware’s laws passed in 2022 banning assault weapons and large-capacity magazines until a judge ruled on their lawsuit against the state.

Large-capacity magazines are defined in the law as being able to accept more than 17 rounds of ammunition. Lawmakers also raised the age to buy most firearms from 18 to 21.

The DSSA, along with other gun advocate groups, sued in 2022 to overturn the bans and, about four months later, the association asked for a stay of enforcement of the laws until the merits of the case was decided.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin argued the issue of the injunction before the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in March.