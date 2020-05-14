At Pathways to Recovery, run by Public Health Management Corp., one beloved staff member tested positive for the virus and is currently hospitalized. Both staff and clients were told.

“She wanted people to know,” said Denise Botcheos, program director at Pathways to Housing.

“It’s really helped people that are attached to her — clients have been reaching out to her left and right.”

Virus response now takes up much of each facility’s energy, on top of trying to maintain treatment.

At Kirkbride, management has isolated residents into units and begun work on a COVID-19 ward should more infections come. At every facility, staff are trying to educate residents about the necessity of social distancing. And then there’s the omnipresent battle to secure more PPE.

“[The virus] has gone from nothing to about 85% of our work,” said Jim Kennedy, CFO at Crisis Management Services.

Admissions down 50% in some rehabs

Under normal circumstances, to be placed into residential treatment, a person is routed through one of several assessment centers scattered throughout Philadelphia. There, the individual is assessed by a counselor, who finds the appropriate placement based on a variety of factors ranging from insurance eligibility, to severity of condition, to available beds.

Since Philly’s stay-at-home order was issued on March 16, at least one crisis response center, at Temple’s Episcopal Hospital in Kensington, has stopped assessing patients altogether.

At NorthEast Treatment’s assessment center at Eighth and Spring Garden streets, social distancing measures and additional vital-sign collection to screen for COVID-19 have created a bottleneck. Staff have limited waiting room capacity to four people, meaning others have to line up on the street to be seen.

“We’ve had people wait six, seven, eight hours — nightfall sets, it gets cold, they just say forget it,” said Bill Kinkle, who works at CleanSlate, an outpatient recovery service that often refers people.

During that time, Kinkle added, people with fentanyl in their system may begin to enter withdrawal, pitting the urge to use again against the desire to enter treatment.

“It’s a horrific process,” Kinkle said.

He and other advocates worry that limiting access to treatment increased risk of overdose. Preliminary data from the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office suggests the number of fatal overdoses throughout the shutdown is, in fact, slightly lower than the same time last year — although more than 100 pending cases remain to be investigated.

Despite consistent demand for treatment, the logjammed assessment process has left even the busiest residential treatment centers looking at empty beds for weeks.

Stimulus funds? See ya later

That irony was not lost on Ed, who is living on the streets, addicted to meth, and ready for help. WHYY and Billy Penn agreed to withhold his last name because he discussed illegal drug use openly.

Ed wanted to go straight to treatment on a recent Friday, but because he had symptoms of what appeared to be pink eye, which has been shown to be associated with the coronavirus, he was told he needed a medical evaluation before he was admitted to the assessment center.

To get the medical evaluation, which could only be conducted via telehealth, he needed to get his hands on a phone — which meant waiting until his counselor returned to work on Monday so he could call the doctor.

“I got myself stuck, and I’m trying to pull everything back together before it, like, totally blows up,” Ed said.

In some cases, low census numbers may also be due to people leaving treatment early. Part of what makes recovery possible for many is the feeling that they’re not alone. With the paring back of most group sessions and community activities, the sense of camaraderie is harder to come by.

“People don’t want to come in,” said Kennedy, of Crisis Management Services. “They can’t have their normal community activities. They have to eat alone in their room.”

It’s also common for people to “elope,” or leave rehab against medical advice, if they come into a bit of money, said a therapist at one facility who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak publicly. He said while not all of his clients were eligible to receive federal stimulus checks, those who did were eager to spend them.

“I haven’t had one person who’s gotten [stimulus funds] stay,” he said.

Low occupancy hasn’t threatened the finances of Philadelphia’s treatment centers as it has hospitals or nursing homes, in part because Community Behavioral Health, the city’s nonprofit Medicaid pass-through, shifted away from its usual fee-for-service payment model to paying facilities a flat rate. That way, providers wouldn’t have to worry about how many patients were coming through the door to be able to stay afloat.

“This way, we could really focus on the care,” said Adam Brooks, senior director of addiction services at Public Health Management Corp.

While preventing the spread of the coronavirus may be the principal concern for most, for those experiencing or treating substance use disorder, it can simply feel like the latest condition to adapt to, and avoid.

“Our touchstone has been, yes, COVID-19 is deadly, but so is addiction,” said Brooks. “We cannot shut down operations or withhold treatment because we can’t figure it out.”