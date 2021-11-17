Amid stable COVID rates, Pa. school officials tout success of reopening

Across Pennsylvania, hospitalizations of pediatric patients with confirmed COVID cases started to trend up in mid-summer and rose until late September, according to the CDC. But over the last month-and-half, they’ve fallen again — and overall they’ve remained relatively low throughout the pandemic.

Superintendent William Hite credited policies like masking, social distancing, and air purification for the stable-to-falling COVID rates.

“We feel like that’s a result of the strong mitigation strategies that are in place,” Hite said Tuesday.

Those strategies, however, remain the source of debate.

Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of health imposed a statewide masking mandate for all K-12 schools and childcare centers in early September.

Last week, a lower court overturned the order, saying it was beyond the bounds of the state’s disease control law. The administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf immediately appealed the decision, keeping the mandate in place for now. Wolf has already indicated that he will lift the order on January 17.

Hite said that the School District of Philadelphia will keep its mask mandate in place until CDC and Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) guidance changes, regardless of whether the state’s mandate lifts.