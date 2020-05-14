Amid coronavirus challenges, SDP music teacher finds new ways to inspire students

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

When the School District of Philadelphia suspended classes in March in hopes of containing the spread of COVID-19, South Philadelphia High School music director Courtney Powers still wanted her students to have access to their music and instruments.

“During that time, everything was so new with the coronavirus,” Powers said. “I initially thought the school was only going to be closed for a limited time. I wanted to make sure that my kids had the necessary equipment to continue their education. I asked the kids if anyone wanted any instruments and they replied back.”

Powers, a Berklee College of Music alumna, received permission from the school’s principal, Kimlime Chek-Taylor, to deliver instruments from her classroom to her students’ homes.

Wearing masks and gloves, Powers along with the school’s building manager sanitized all of the instruments before loading them into her car. She drove around Philadelphia for several hours, passing out 33 instruments such as drum sets, piano and midi keyboards, guitars, and voice recording and DJ-ing equipment.

Senior Nasir Collins was among the students who received instruments at home from Powers. He received a keyboard and ukulele.

“Ms. Powers has helped us all 100%,” Collins said. “She lets us use the music studio and we can also use it after school with adult supervision. She brought instruments and equipment to our homes. We all appreciate Ms. Powers.”