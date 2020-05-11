Philly schools and the online learning experiment

Air Date: May 11, 2020
Wayne and Andrea Clark with their children Molly, 9, Caleb, 11, Roisin, 13, and Cianan, 6, on the steps of their home in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

How is online learning going in Philadelphia’s public schools? With the typical tools, like standardized tests, off the table this year, Superintendent William Hite says he’s thinking about success differently than usual. But as parents and teachers start to consider what school will look like this fall, there will be more pressure on the school district to come up with new systems to measure it.

Guest: WHYY education reporter Avi Wolfman-Arent

