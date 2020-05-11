Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

How is online learning going in Philadelphia’s public schools? With the typical tools, like standardized tests, off the table this year, Superintendent William Hite says he’s thinking about success differently than usual. But as parents and teachers start to consider what school will look like this fall, there will be more pressure on the school district to come up with new systems to measure it.

Guest: WHYY education reporter Avi Wolfman-Arent