Dreana Ross of Wilmington just finished high school and needs a job.

So when she heard Amazon, the world’s largest retailer, was offering a $3,000 signing bonus plus at least $16.25 an hour to work at its new fulfillment center a few miles away in Newport, she hurried to apply.

“My grandmother recommended it to me. She’s been working at Amazon for the past seven years,’’ Ross told WHYY News at an office on Wilmington’s riverfront that serves as an application center every Wednesday.

“So it’s something that I really wanted to look into, especially since I just turned 18,” Ross said. “I wanted to see if I could put my best foot forward.”

She said she’s ready for the breakneck pace of fulfilling online orders for customers, and is happy Amazon is expanding its existing Delaware workforce of 4,500.

“They play a big part in our environment or community. You know, my grandma, she gets everything off Amazon. My aunt gets everything off Amazon. So I think it’s good.”

Amazon’s creation of the 820,000-square-foot “sortable fulfillment center,” where employees will work alongside robots, also fills a hole in Delaware’s economy at an iconic location – the former General Motors auto assembly plant on Boxwood Road.