AS: I grew up in a tiny town in Long Island called Sea Cliff, and there was no one who played squash there. We didn’t belong to any country club. The only access we had was because my dad was the teaching pro at the neighboring country club a couple towns over from us.

Both my parents played squash. My father is Egyptian. Egypt is like the top country for squash at the moment. Tennis was my first sport, soccer, you know, softball growing up, and then it wasn’t until I was 11 years old that I got into squash, just because I got roped to coming along to my brother’s tournaments, and I would just hit on court by myself, and I actually really liked it.

JL: Well, yeah, squash is a game of mental focus, physical endurance. I know the points can last a really long time ‘til someone makes a mistake. Does this ring true with you?

AS: Oh, absolutely. I think squash is one of those sports where it has every aspect of the physicality you need, the speed you need, the explosive power, the endurance, the change of direction, and then the mental aspect of the game, of understanding where to place the ball and also how to make decisions under a lot of pressure. I like the aspect of the sport in that there’s so much physicality and the cerebral and intellect aspect into the game.

JL: Now what does it take to become one of the highest ranking women U.S. players ever? You must practice a ton. You’ve practiced for years. How old are you now?

AS: I am 31, so I am one of the seasoned veterans on tour now. I’ve started playing professional tournaments as an amateur since the age of 16. By the age of 17, I knew I wanted to play full-time professionally after college, but it has taken, you know, a lot of hours of practice, a lot of sacrifices. You know, I gave up a lot of, like, social events, and it’s a choice for me, because I want to be the best. I don’t regret any of it.

JL: Philadelphia is an epicenter of squash. I think that’s a little-known fact, actually, to folks who aren’t in the squash universe. And you know, the U.S. team will train for the Olympics, which is coming to L.A. in 2028, they’ll be training at the Arlen Specter Squash Center in West Philly. What has this center meant for continued development of squash in the U.S.?

AS: It’s fantastic, the fact that we have a hub and a national center for our sport, I think, to be able to have a facility with everything under one roof where you can build from the pipeline up from the junior development all the way to the pros. That’s crucial for the sport. People want to be more invested in the sport. When they see a facility like the Specter Center, it’s fantastic. It’s amazing, and it legitimizes the sport a lot more, especially in the U.S., and shows that, “Hey, we’re serious about producing the best players in the world.”