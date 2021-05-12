A small group of crime victims gathered Tuesday in the shadow of the Municipal Services Building to denounce Philadelphia District Larry Krasner ahead of the Democratic primary on May 18.

Rows of faux body bags and handmade headstones stood on the concrete plaza behind them. Posters featuring the faces of murder victims with unsolved cases rounded out the grim display.

“The city continues to mourn and drown in all these bodies under this current administration,” said Rosalind Pichardo with Operation Save Our City, which organized the event. “I’m hoping to pass the message to get a new district attorney in office.”

In 2012, Pichardo’s brother Alexander Martinez was fatally shot during a robbery in the Nicetown section of North Philadelphia. The 23-year-old’s killers remain at large. She said she’s worried her family won’t get justice if Krasner is elected to a second term in office.

She said she thinks Krasner doesn’t care about victims and their families.

“He’s never been there for us. If anything, he’s a narcissist who only believes in himself and nothing about the people,” said Pichardo.