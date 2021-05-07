Philly’s police union and diversity top issues at DA candidate forum

During a spirited candidates forum on Thursday, former city prosecutor Carlos Vega called Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner a “rich, white, out-of-touch elitist,” further freezing an already icy relationship between the two Democratic hopefuls.

The personal jab came shortly after Krasner told a virtual crowd he believes Vega will be beholden to the city’s police union because the union has endorsed Vega’s campaign, an argument Krasner has made at a previous candidates forum and during the race’s first and only televised debate.

“If any of you are wondering who Mr. Vega serves or whether he’s actually going to hold police accountable, I suggest look at who funds him, look at who supports him,” said Krasner, who is running for a second term.

Vega, among the staffers fired in 2017 following Krasner’s election, has brushed aside Krasner’s claims by saying he has a history of successfully prosecuting police officers, including a homicide detective accused of hiding evidence to help his girlfriend, who had allegedly murdered someone. Vega has also said he would call for every police officer to be equipped with a body-worn camera and every police cruiser to have dashboard cameras.

On Thursday, Vega was more forceful about his relationship with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.

“I am Carlos Vega and no one owns me,” said the candidate who, earlier this week signaled he wants to sue Krasner and activist Shaun King over comments King posted on social media, including about Vega’s relationship with the FOP.

Thursday’s hourlong forum, hosted by Omega Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, came less than two weeks before the municipal primary on May 18. It also touched on the city’s gun violence epidemic, police accountability, parole and probation, and mass incarceration.

Veteran defense attorney A. Charles Peruto, the race’s lone Republican challenger, also participated in the event, moderated by 6ABC anchor Tamala Edwards, who is also a member of AKA, the country’s oldest Black sorority.