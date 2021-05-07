Vega signals he could sue Krasner, activist Shaun King for libel and slander

Less than two weeks before the Democratic primary, challenger Carlos Vega has signaled he could sue the reelection campaign of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for libel and slander, according to court documents filed earlier this week.

The writ of summons — effectively a placeholder for a civil complaint that may be filed in the future — also names civil rights activist and writer Shaun King and the Real Justice PAC, which King co-founded, as defendants.

The writ does not detail the alleged wrongdoing. Louis Tumolo, who represents Vega, said Thursday the forthcoming suit is tied to a string of “untruths” King recently posted on Instagram and Twitter. He said he sent King, who supports Krasner, a letter last week about the posts, and that King never responded, prompting the writ of summons.

“Enough is enough,” said Tumolo, a former assistant district attorney under Krasner. “Stop putting out information that you know is palpably false.”

One post declared that Vega, who is endorsed by the city’s police union, would never hold officers accountable if he became Philadelphia’s next district attorney, a claim the former homicide prosecutor has denied during a recent candidates forum and Wednesday night’s televised debate.

Another post stated that Vega worked with police to frame an innocent man, Anthony Wright, and send him to prison.

In 2016, almost a quarter-century after he was first imprisoned, a jury found Wright not guilty of rape and murder. Two years later, Wright reached a $9.8 million settlement with the city.