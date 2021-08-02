On July 31, a handful of demonstrators with Black Lives Matter flags sat in lawn chairs on a strip of grass between the Adelphia restaurant and Clements Bridge Road, while a cadre of Deptford police officers stood a few feet away.

It was the second day of the protest outside the South Jersey restaurant, sparked by a viral video showing a white security guard and his K-9 dog charging at a Black man in Adelphia’s parking lot. The activists were committed to holding Adelphia accountable for a racist attack.

Organizer Gary Frazier vowed to keep protesting until Adelphia management had met three demands: a public apology for the July 29 incident; an unspecified amount of monetary compensation for Khalif Hunter, the 26-year old Camden man who was allegedly injured in the altercation; and a ban on using dogs in future security operations at the restaurant.

In the video posted on Facebook, Hunter appears to call the uniformed guard a “white pussy” as he walks away from the scene. Then, the guard suddenly charges at him with the dog. Hunter’s mother also posted pictures of wounds on her son’s hand and leg.

In a statement on Thursday, Deptford police said they were actively investigating the “disturbance,” which occurred in the early morning hours and involved a private security company hired by the restaurant and not township officers.

Hunter, a Rutgers University graduate who works as a client care supervisor for a health care company, told WHYY News he was at Adelphia’s night club at about 12:50 a.m. when he was approached by an employee who told him to remove his hat, a dress code violation.

Hunter said he complied, then put it back on as he moved towards an outside deck where hats are allowed, and finally decided to check it. As he was writing his name on a slip of paper to put in the hat, “the worker said, ‘Don’t worry about it, you have to leave,’” Hunter recalled. “And I said, ‘I have to leave because I was wearing a hat? I’m a paying customer like everyone else, and there’s a lot of people inside wearing hats.’”

Because he had driven two friends to the club, Hunter said he told two Adelphia employees that he had to call them to let them know he was leaving. As he was finishing those calls, he said one of the employees came up behind him and put him in a wrestling hold, tumbling down the steps with Hunter when he tried to pull the man off his back. Outside, Hunter said, the security guard with the K-9 “saw the commotion and starts telling the dog to attack me.” Before the video started, Hunter said the guard had pinned him to the ground, with the guard’s knee across his abdomen and forearm across his torso, and the dog had already bitten him on his inner thigh.

Hunter said his friend helped pull the guard off of him, and then, after he called the guard a name, he attacked Hunter again. Afterward, he said he was told by another security guard present that the altercation was “completely unnecessary” and was directed to a security supervisor and Deptford police, who arrived on the scene.

Adelphia’s owner Bill Balis referred WHYY News to lawyer Joseph Grimes for comment, but the attorney did not return calls. It’s unclear which security firm was contracted by the restaurant.

Hunter said he was bitten three times by the dog, and has had a tetanus shot and three rabies shots.

It was his first time at Adelphia.