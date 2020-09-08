Advocates say a Philly public bank could be key to addressing systemic racism

Amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exposed systemic inequities, some say a public bank could be a key asset to Philadelphia’s financial recovery.

With a public bank, city officials would deposit revenue into and acquire loans from a publicly owned financial institution. Advocates, including the Philadelphia Public Bank Coalition — whose supporters include POWER, the Philadelphia Area Cooperative Alliance and Reclaim Philadelphia — argue this model could save the city money by way of lower interest rate loans and generating its own profits that could be reinvested into local infrastructure, education, housing and economic development projects. (Philadelphia currently does business with private banks including Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Citizens and JPMorgan Chase.)

Advocates also argue that giving the city a way to invest in those kinds of projects could help address longstanding problems caused by systemic racism, such as the city’s 25% poverty rate which disproportionately impacts Black and Latino residents, according to a 2019 study from the city’s Department of Public Health.

The city plans to release a feasibility study on the concept in the fall.

“There are gaps in the private banking market in communities that are underserved,” said the city’s treasurer Christian Dunbar. “So certainly I think the valuation of a public bank is to see how we can provide value in some ways to communities that don’t have the same level of access to some of these banking products or access to capital.”

City Councilmember Derek Green has been a champion for the idea among his council colleagues, and plans to hold hearings later this year. Green says public banks can be beneficial to small businesses, particularly those owned by Black people.

“If we can use the public bank as a way to provide credit enhancement for small businesses, especially African American-owned businesses, that makes it easier for them to get traditional loans from banks, that’s a way to help them to grow,” he said.

The Bank of North Dakota is the oldest — and currently the only — example of a public bank in the United States. Money deposited in the 101-year-old bank comes from state taxes and fees and goes back out to the state’s general fund, loan programs that promote economic development and the bank’s own business funds. The bank even partners with private institutions to offer business and student loans to North Dakota residents.

A 2019 annual report showed the bank recorded its sixteenth year of record-breaking profits with $169 million and $7 billion in assets.