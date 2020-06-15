This is not politics as usual. And if the mayor and his subordinates want to be on the right side of history, they must defund the police. And we will stay in the streets until it happens.

My organization, the Amistad Law Project, is joining the chorus of those who demand that the mayor cut $120 million from the police budget, which is the staggering amount of money the Kenney administration has increased the police’s budget by over the last five years. By retiring the aging officers, eliminating positions and firing habitually problematic cops, some cuts can begin immediately.

The money saved should be reinvested into the crucial city services you’ve cut: public libraries and parks, the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, and violence prevention programs, among many others.

Another great start would be to fully fund the Housing Trust Fund, which can help stave off an impending eviction crisis which, in turn, will limit the interactions between police and the public.

Various movement leaders have sat with the mayor behind closed doors and seen his anger at the system of privilege for police. But many of these same leaders have seen him throw up his hands in frustration and uphold the status quo.

Kenney and his administration won’t get a political chance like this again. With less than two weeks left to pass a city budget, the mayor has the opportunity to embody the type of man he claims to be. He can be in touch with the people he governs. Philadelphia’s neighborhoods are currently crying out with one voice to defund the police by $120 million.

The mayor must listen to these cries and act appropriately.

Kris Henderson is the executive director of Amistad Law Project.