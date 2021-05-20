The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania is suing Montgomery County for what it characterizes as a violation of the First Amendment rights of those being held in the county prison.

“Jails already operate behind walls and razor wire. Montco officials are trying to make it impossible for our team to investigate ongoing constitutional violations in the county’s criminal legal system,” Reggie Shuford, executive director of ACLU-PA, said in a statement Thursday.

The federal lawsuit accuses officials at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility of barring ACLU lawyers from meeting with their clients in the prison in Eagleville, citing the need for court documentation or a letter that verifies a relationship between the lawyer and the incarcerated person. ACLU-PA says that this has been happening since March, and that there had been no issue with attorney-client meetings prior to March.

WHYY News has reached out to a Montgomery County spokesperson for comment about the lawsuit.