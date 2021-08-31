AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, flooding Wednesday into Thursday

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Meteorologist David Murphy says tropical downpours from Ida will produce flooding on creeks, streams and perhaps rivers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ida impacts

Look for a general 3-5″ of rain, street and waterway flooding, as well as some severe thunderstorms. Drivers and pedestrians should avoid flooded roads and walkways.

Flash Flood Watch

It goes into effect Wednesday and continues through Thursday evening across every local county with the exception of Sussex County, Delaware.