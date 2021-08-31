AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, flooding Wednesday into Thursday
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Meteorologist David Murphy says tropical downpours from Ida will produce flooding on creeks, streams and perhaps rivers on Wednesday and Thursday.
Ida impacts
Look for a general 3-5″ of rain, street and waterway flooding, as well as some severe thunderstorms. Drivers and pedestrians should avoid flooded roads and walkways.
Flash Flood Watch
It goes into effect Wednesday and continues through Thursday evening across every local county with the exception of Sussex County, Delaware.
7-Day Forecast
- Tuesday: Any morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds. It’s warm and humid with a high of 85. A spotty, late shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most areas remain dry.
- Wednesday: The remnants of Ida gradually pull into the region. It will be a cloudy and much cooler day with a high of 75. Rain builds during the day and gets heavier during the afternoon and nighttime.
- Thursday: Steady rain may still be falling during the morning with gradual tapering in the afternoon. Flooding may linger into the evening along waterways. It’s damp and cool with a high of 74.
- Friday: In the wake of Ida’s remnants, a cooler, refreshing weather pattern emerges. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun to end the work week with low humidity and a nice high of 75.
- Saturday: We have an exceedingly pleasant start to the weekend with lots of sunshine and a high of 78.
- Sunday: The nice weather pattern continues with partly sunny skies and a high of 82.
- Monday (Labor Day): Sun mixes with clouds. It looks dry and comfortable for now with a high of 82.
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies return to the region with a shower or thunderstorm possible. The high warms to 83.