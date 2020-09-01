A crowd of city officials and West Philadelphians gathered Tuesday morning to condemn the recent vandalization of a mural honoring Police Sgt. Robert Wilson III, who was killed in 2015 by two gunmen while trying to stop a robbery.

On Sunday, the mural, located near the intersection of 60th Street and Baltimore Avenue, was tagged with anti-police acronyms “ACAB” (“All cops are bastards”) and “FTP” (“F— the police”). The Fraternal Order of Police is offering an $11,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the perpetrator.

The mural has since been cleaned up by the artist who painted it, but the incident has outraged Wilson’s fellow officers and members of the community, even those who are distrustful of law enforcement.

Officer Shamssadeen Baukman of the 18th District was, like Wilson, born and raised in West Philadelphia. He said the defacement of this mural is painful to people who knew the sergeant.

“It hurts because it’s like a slap in the face. He was from this neighborhood, he’s from Millick Street,” Baukman said. “And to see someone come into this neighborhood and destroy it, and doesn’t know what he’s about, is the part that’s frustrating. Not the fact that he’s a cop — the fact that all he gave up to this community.”

On March 5, 2015, Wilson was shopping for a gift for his son at a GameStop when two gunmen attempted to rob the store. Wilson attempted to thwart the robbery to protect other shoppers and was fatally shot.

Baukman said he’s been talking to people about Wilson’s role in the community, even people who, like the person who defaced the mural, might support calls to defund or abolish police. He said he can understand why many residents are frustrated by continued police brutality and the tragedy that comes with it, especially for Black people.

“I talk to people. That’s my job, that’s what I do,” he said. “Even when you’re protesting the police, I feel like you can have a dialogue. That’s the time to have the conversation — we’re right in front of each other.”

Baukman was one of about 50 people who gathered at the mural Tuesday morning, including State Sen. Anthony Williams, Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, police officers from the 18th District and older neighborhood residents. Participants called Wilson a hero and posed for a picture in front of the newly clean mural.