Council member Kevin Madden described the situation as “frustrating” and expressed sympathy for the former employees and their families.

“What the county needs to really balance,” Madden said, “is the reality that there’s an ongoing investigation and our sympathy for the workers who most likely — the vast majority of them — have nothing to do with the allegations that we have here. And yet they’re being caught up in the fact that we haven’t had any communication from the Attorney General’s Office about the status of things.”

Zidek and Madden both said they first learned of the former employees’ issues at July’s inaugural meeting of the county’s Board of Managers of Juvenile Detention, when they showed up in full force.

Their issues weren’t resolved, so the workers showed up again at the first County Council meeting of August and pleaded for support.

“In a country where a police officer can kill a man on camera and get administrative leave, for us to still be out without any pay and nothing’s come out of an investigation that has turned into a witch hunt and a circus, I just want to know if there’s anything being done or if there’s anything that can be done on our behalf,” Chris Thomas, a former supervisor at the juvenile detention center, said at that meeting.

Thomas also told the council that he believes the news media have damaged the reputation of the workers at the facility.

In an interview this week, Halderman said he had only been on the job for a year before the detention center was closed. At the very least, he said, he and his colleagues deserve to have their benefits extended beyond September.

“I would like for them to say, ‘Listen, we understand, we can’t do anything until this investigation is over, but we are willing to extend your benefits and we are willing to extend your health insurance and your unemployment and everything until we get a final decision.’ I would like the county to say that. They haven’t been willing to commit to that,” Halderman said.

He thinks the county could soon choose to fire the center’s employees altogether.

Madden said, however, that the council is working on a plan to identify the workers who have been cleared of wrongdoing and offer them a role elsewhere in the county.

“We’re pushing the Attorney General’s Office to give us what information they can so that we can move forward with those workers who would be eligible to be transferred to other jobs in the county, we want to do that. And obviously, we’re sympathetic to their challenges with regard to their health care,” Madden said.