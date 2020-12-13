3 killed in Philly triple shooting, alleged attempted carjacking

Three men were killed in a pair of shootings in Philadelphia, including a triple shooting and an alleged attempted carjacking, authorities said.

An unidentified man believed to be in his early 20s was shot in the chest shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday during an alleged robbery/carjacking in North Philadelphia, police said. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital just after 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, three men were shot and two were killed on a street in Southwest Philadelphia, police said. A 33-year-old man shot in the chest and abdomen and a half-dozen times in the legs was pronounced dead minutes later at Presbyterian Hospital, police said.