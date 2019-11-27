3 injured after boat strikes N.J. inlet jetty

Three people were injured after a boat struck an inlet jetty in Cape May County, officials say.

The crash, involving a 26-foot recreational boat striking a jetty at the Cape May Inlet, happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard personnel responded to the scene from their nearby station and rescued the three occupants, who were transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

The extent of their injuries and identities were not released.

The crash remains under investigation.