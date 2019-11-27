Down the Shore

3 injured after boat strikes N.J. inlet jetty

(Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)

(Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)

Three people were injured after a boat struck an inlet jetty in Cape May County, officials say.

The crash, involving a 26-foot recreational boat striking a jetty at the Cape May Inlet, happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard personnel responded to the scene from their nearby station and rescued the three occupants, who were transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

The extent of their injuries and identities were not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Brought to you by Down the Shore

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate