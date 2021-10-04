A housing redevelopment plan that aims to radically transform impoverished northeast Wilmington just received a hefty financial shot in the arm, courtesy of federal coronavirus relief money.

The $200 million initiative consists of razing the rundown 70-year-old homes in the public housing project known as Riverside and building 600 modern ones. More than a dozen are now under construction, and on Monday state and federal officials announced that $26.4 million of Delaware’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation will go toward the effort.

Logan Herring, who heads the REACH Riverside coalition, says it’s fitting that money to assist residents with recovery from the pandemic is being used.

“The pandemic really exposed a lot of the social ills throughout this country — the disinvestment that is taking place in communities just like Riverside,’’ Herring told WHYY News at the construction site, where he gathered with community members and politicians including Mayor Mike Purzycki, Gov. John Carney, and the state’s three-member congressional delegation.

“So now we’re starting to see that people are taking notice of the disinvestment and starting to turn things around by investing in communities that desperately need it,” he said.