Community Conversations

2022 WHYY Neighbors and Newsrooms Summit

The 2022 WHYY Neighbors and Newsrooms Summit was held virtually on January 26 and featured a series of conversations between residents and reporters about journalism, community, and collaboration. The virtual event, presented by WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange (N.I.C.E) was moderated by WHYY’s Managing Editor for Community and Engagement, Christopher “Flood the Drummer” Norris.

The Neighbors and Newsrooms Summit – which is rooted in the belief that our audience can also be our collaborators and the acknowledgment that communities are not just consumers of news and information but producers, too – strengthens WHYY’s work to build and sustain trust in communities and create lasting relationships between reporters and the audiences they serve.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Panelists for this year’s summit included WHYY’s Suburban reporter Kenny Cooper; Media Contributor A. Benjamin Mannes, who contributes to Broad & Liberty and Philly Weekly; Jim MacMillan, Director, Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting; N.I.C.E partner Saj “Purple” Blackwell, Founder of PQRadio1.com, a grassroots internet radio station; Carl Day, a local pastor and anti-gun violence activist; Vanessa Maria Graber, Director of News Voices, Free Press; Alan Jinich and Max Strickberger, two college students who created the oral history project, Generation Pandemic and more!

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Brought to you by Community Conversations

You may also like

About Chris Norris

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate