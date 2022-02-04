The 2022 WHYY Neighbors and Newsrooms Summit was held virtually on January 26 and featured a series of conversations between residents and reporters about journalism, community, and collaboration. The virtual event, presented by WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange (N.I.C.E) was moderated by WHYY’s Managing Editor for Community and Engagement, Christopher “Flood the Drummer” Norris.

The Neighbors and Newsrooms Summit – which is rooted in the belief that our audience can also be our collaborators and the acknowledgment that communities are not just consumers of news and information but producers, too – strengthens WHYY’s work to build and sustain trust in communities and create lasting relationships between reporters and the audiences they serve.