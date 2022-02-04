2022 WHYY Neighbors and Newsrooms Summit
The 2022 WHYY Neighbors and Newsrooms Summit was held virtually on January 26 and featured a series of conversations between residents and reporters about journalism, community, and collaboration. The virtual event, presented by WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange (N.I.C.E) was moderated by WHYY’s Managing Editor for Community and Engagement, Christopher “Flood the Drummer” Norris.
The Neighbors and Newsrooms Summit – which is rooted in the belief that our audience can also be our collaborators and the acknowledgment that communities are not just consumers of news and information but producers, too – strengthens WHYY’s work to build and sustain trust in communities and create lasting relationships between reporters and the audiences they serve.
Panelists for this year’s summit included WHYY’s Suburban reporter Kenny Cooper; Media Contributor A. Benjamin Mannes, who contributes to Broad & Liberty and Philly Weekly; Jim MacMillan, Director, Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting; N.I.C.E partner Saj “Purple” Blackwell, Founder of PQRadio1.com, a grassroots internet radio station; Carl Day, a local pastor and anti-gun violence activist; Vanessa Maria Graber, Director of News Voices, Free Press; Alan Jinich and Max Strickberger, two college students who created the oral history project, Generation Pandemic and more!
