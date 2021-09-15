Neighbors and Newsroom Summit: Forming collaborations between residents & reporters
Should editors’ meetings be made public? Would that allow for greater community input? Would it break the rules of traditional journalism? And what, if anything, can journalists learn from members of the community who commit acts of journalism?
These were just some of the questions explored in the final panel of WHYY’s first-ever Neighbors and Newsroom Summit, an emerging series that fosters relationships and collaborations between the public and our news teams.
This panel was co-moderated by Amy Dean, WHYY’s Community Curator for Willingboro and featured April Saul, a Camden freelance reporter; Terry McCollum, CEO of BoroTV, WHYY South Jersey reporter P. Kenneth Burns, and Miguel Martinez, a former WHYY Media Labs student who often freelances with our newsroom.
The Neighbors and Newsroom Summit was made possible by a generous grant from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.