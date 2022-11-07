The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections.

That’s especially true in swing states like Pennsylvania, and this year’s 2022 midterm election — featuring high-stakes races for governor and U.S. Senate — is no exception.

Sometimes, familiar theories reemerge. Other times, new issues pop up and gain traction. Here are four of the prominent false or misleading concerns that are circulating right now:

No internet

One is the idea that Pennsylvania’s voting machines are connected to the internet and therefore vulnerable to malicious hacking.

That’s not true.

But it’s one of many pieces of misinformation that Toni Shuppe — who might be GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s pick for secretary of state — recently posited to followers on her popular Substack. Shuppe is a co-founder of the group Audit the Vote Pa., which has conducted flawed surveys of 2020 voters in a futile search for widespread fraud.

Repeatedly, local election officials have confirmed that the machines they currently use are not, and never will be, connected to the internet. Pennsylvania also requires voting machines that have voter-verifiable paper records.

Long delays

Another conspiracy theory that has grown popular since 2020 is that there’s something nefarious about the length of time it takes Pennsylvania — especially Philadelphia — to release unofficial election results.

But there’s nothing scandalous about the delay. It’s just a function of the commonwealth’s election law.

Pennsylvania doesn’t allow counties to begin processing mail ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. That was fine when there was limited mail voting, but it became an issue after 2019, when the state dramatically expanded access to the practice.

Beginning in 2020, many more people voted by mail than ever before — Democrats in particular — and those ballots took counties more time to process. Many states with mail voting start processing ballots well before Election Day to speed things up, but while Pennsylvania counties regularly ask for a legislative change to allow it, the legislature and governor still haven’t agreed on a fix.

Thus, delays.

That said, counties say they’ve gotten more efficient at counting since 2020, plus they’ve been bolstered by more money from the state and a new requirement that they count without breaks. The count likely won’t take as long this year as it did in 2020, but Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman has warned it could still take a couple of days — particularly if races are close. Large counties say they’ll likely have results Wednesday.

Despite reasons for the state’s slow count being well-known among state lawmakers and frequently discussed and explained publicly, that hasn’t stopped Mastriano, in particular, from spreading unfounded theories that slow results are sinister.

Asked on right-wing news network Real America’s Voice if Chapman’s warning about the count taking a couple of days was “a sign that the fix is in,” Mastriano said yes.

“That’s an attempt to have the fix in,” he said.

‘Unverified’ ballots

Some elected Republicans have advanced a misleading statistic that Pennsylvania has sent out a quarter of a million “unverified” mail ballots to individuals who lack valid ID.

The claim originates from an Oct. 25 letter sent by state Rep. Frank Ryan (R., Lebanon) to the Department of State highlighting 255,000 “not verified” voters who requested mail ballots, according to “records of 2022 Mail Ballot Data.” Ryan did answer a question from Spotlight PA about what data he was referencing.

The top two Senate Republicans — Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R., Centre) and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) — also referenced the claim in a letter to Chapman on Friday, saying that “conflicting reports regarding mail-in ballots of unverified voters have emerged.”

Election directors agreed the department hadn’t explained the process well, but also argued that Ryan’s letter lacked critical context and made a big deal about nothing

“The problem is the Department of State made a very pisspoor title that caused panic,” Dauphin County election director Jerry Feaser said.