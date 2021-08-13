When the world treats you differently after weight loss

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Much of how people experience the world is determined by their appearance, particularly how the rest of society perceives and treats them. So, what happens if someone’s appearance changes dramatically in just a few months?

For people who undergo bariatric surgery and experience significant weight loss, navigating those social shifts can be difficult.

Rachel Goldman, a psychologist in New York City and a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at NYU School of Medicine, has been helping patients before and after bariatric surgery for more than a decade.

Most people can only imagine how others would treat them if their appearance changed, but they’ll never really know how other people would treat them if they were taller or prettier or thinner. Goldman’s patients do.

“We try to prepare people as much as we can. But I don’t think people fully understand what the changes are until they’re living it,” she said. “Oftentimes, before surgery, I’ll get clients saying to me, ‘Yeah, sure, OK. That’s not going to happen to me.’”

But for many, the change is startling. After surgery, suddenly, her patients say, they get more attention, according to Goldman. They report that they feel seen in a way they had not before, as if they had been invisible before their surgery. Strangers talk to them. People hold doors for them or help them with their luggage on an airplane. It can also mean navigating a host of new social situations, like flirting and dating.

“There is this weight bias and negative attitudes towards individuals in a larger body,” said Goldman. “And after people lose a significant amount of weight, they really do start experiencing this. People are kinder and nicer. And it’s like they’re no longer invisible.”

The change can be swift. Goldman’s patients might see their appearance change drastically in just a few months. Patients may lose up to 60% of their excess weight in just the first six months after their weight loss surgery, and 77% of their excess weight within the first year post-surgery, according to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.