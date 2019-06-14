Trump on opposition research
Did a massage parlor owner sell access to Trump?
A massage parlor owner in Florida has allegedly sold access to the President to Chinese businessmen with ties to the Chinese communist party.
3 months agoListen 23:48
Ilhan Omar’s Israel comments and the reaction to them
Rep. Ilhan Omar's comments about U.S.-Israel relations have drawn accusations of antisemitism. Today we discuss her comments and reactions to them, in government and beyond.
Air Date: March 8, 2019 10:00 amListen 49:45
Today, Marty and her guests discuss President Trump's combativeness with his own intelligence agencies, the power struggle in Venezuela, and peace talks with the Taliban.
Air Date: January 31, 2019 10:00 amListen 49:00