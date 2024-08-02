From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Former Princeton High School’s soccer coach Wayne Sutcliffe recalled Wall Street Journal reporter and his former student Evan Gershkovich as “an inspiration.”

“Not just for our soccer team, but for our entire school,” Sutcliffe said.

Gershkovich was released Thursday as part of the largest multi-prisoner swap since the Cold War ended. He is one of 16 people jailed in Russia, including dissidents and another journalist, being exchanged for eight Russians imprisoned in the U.S. and several other countries.

The Princeton, New Jersey, native was arrested by the KGB in March 2023 while on an assignment in Yekaterinburg. The Russian government charged him with espionage. Last month, he was sentenced to serve 16 years in a maximum-security prison. A friend announced on social media that Gershkovich was expected to arrive at an air force base in Maryland Thursday evening.

In Princeton, where Gershkovich grew up, school and local officials celebrated the return of the soccer star, who led the soccer team when Princeton won the state championship in 2009. Gershkovich graduated from the school in 2010.

“Frankly, there’s really no words to express how happy we are. There have been tears, there has been joy, there have been hugs,” said Princeton High School Principal Cecelia Birge. “I think I speak for my entire learning community at PHS that we’re just so happy for the family and for Evan, we can’t wait to welcome him home.”

Birge said Gershkovich’s story of imprisonment had deeply affected the school community, which came together to advocate for his release.

“We have run various events, we had a white-out at homecoming for him, we had T-shirts,” she said.

Mia Sacks, the Princeton Council President and a graduate of Princeton High School, has worked with Helsinki Watch, an organization that advocated for the release of political prisoners, and the Soros Foundation. She said the facility where Gershkovich was held is dark, cold and is “designed to break the prisoner, to break their soul, it’s like being in isolation.”