Jared Cocken lives with a rare hearing condition called hyperacusis. It makes average, run-of-the-mill sounds painfully loud. Walking by a barking dog feels like a siren is blasting in his ear, he says.

For years, Cocken planned his life in New York City around sound. He’d only meet people at restaurants previously vetted for safe noise levels. He’d walk around the city zig-zagging through Manhattan’s grid, avoiding blocks with screeching subways or bars with noisy patios.

“During the first few years, I wouldn’t go somewhere, to meet someone if I hadn’t been there before and knew what the noise level was like,” Cocken said.

His daily routine was structured to be as quiet as possible. He’d run 10 miles at the gym before dawn, just to wear himself out to sleep through the night. He’d arrive two hours early to his job at a product launch agency, savoring a soundless, empty office. He’d leave early to beat the cacophony of rush hour.

But in the early days of the pandemic, the shutdown transformed the streets — they no longer were the enemy — and brought his environment to a noise level that felt safe and livable.

He was just as concerned as everyone else about the threat and devastation of COVID-19, but Cocken savored the quiet.

“So interesting to see the city change, you know, overnight. And have a totally different kind of, auditory map for the city. And being able to go outside and cautiously experience New York in a very, very different way.”