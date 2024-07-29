Meet a shark fisherman who structured his life around catching, and saving, sharks

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

At an undisclosed beach at 5:30 p.m. in New Jersey, shark fisherman AJ Rotondella and two clients wait for beachgoers to leave. Once the beach is empty, Rotondella cuts up some chunks of fish as bait, and casts lines into the water.

“I shark fish, shark fish, shark fish, eat pizza, and shark fish … that’s pretty much it,” Rotondella said. “Waking up in the morning … wide open ocean, anything could be anywhere at any time. And I think that’s fascinating. No matter how long you’ve done this, you’ve never seen it all.”

He has always loved fishing, and got into shark fishing 13 years ago, when his brother told him they could catch sharks from the beach. They caught two on their first day and could not catch another shark for the rest of the year.

“That really got me interested because I knew it was possible, but I couldn’t do it again,” he said. “I … absolutely obsessed over this.”

But Rotondella had a steep learning curve ahead of him. By trial and error, sometimes staying on a beach for multiple days, he learned how to read the tides, water temperatures, currents, and even phases of the moon to figure out how to track the sharks.

“That’s just through sheer torture. It was horrible. But looking back, obviously it’s rewarding, because now I can just pick and choose the window that I know is gonna produce, catch a bunch, and go home, instead of having to sit out there for 60 hours and hope for a bite.”

He prefers shark fishing from the beach because it’s a challenge, even though there are bigger and faster fish, like tuna, that he could catch from a boat.

“It’s not as magical. I’m sure there are fish you can pursue that is definitely rewarding, but to catch a fish with your feet on the sand without being able to chase them down … I find that to be a lot more fun,” he said. “Also, when you catch a huge animal like a shark, you get right up next to it, instead of … looking over the boat.”

Rotondella was born and raised in N.J. but moved to Florida so he could catch sharks year-round. Now he spends the summers down the Jersey Shore and the winters in Florida. He runs the company Apex Anglers, where he guides people who want to catch sharks.

The thrill of the catch

Rotondella flies a drone over the water to drop some bait off further than he could cast a line.

When the lines shake, showing that something is eating the bait, Rotondella sprints to the line to reel in whatever is on the other end.

Over the course of a few hours, this happens three times, but still no shark.

He puts in bigger bait, going from fish chunks to half a fish to a whole fish.

After 10 p.m., with the light of head lamps and buildings behind us, the lines shake once again. Rotondella reels the line in.

This time the shark is hooked. He hands the line to his client, who keeps reeling, fast.

Then, Rotondella, the client, and I walk towards the water, stopping where the water covers our feet.

We see a 7-foot-long sand tiger shark on the other end of the line. It’s grey on top, with a white belly. The hook is in its mouth, and it wriggles in the water.