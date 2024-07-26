Sharks — From Fear to Fascination

We take a deep dive into the secret lives of sharks — from their history, to the threats they face, to what makes them special.

Air Date: July 26, 2024
Listen 48:49

Before dinosaurs, before trees — even before Saturn had its rings – there were sharks. The fierce predators have been swimming in our oceans for hundreds of millions of years, standing the test of time as they survived all five of Earth’s mass extinction events.

Now, though, many of them face unprecedented threats, from overfishing to climate change. But there’s a movement underway to protect sharks — and to change their public image, which suffered after the classic movie “Jaws.”

On this episode, we explore the secret lives of sharks, and what can be done to help these ancient predators survive. We learn about the history of sharks, and what’s made them so adaptable; hear about how some fishermen are helping to save them; and find out what the historical record can teach us about the largest, most fearsome shark to ever exist — the megalodon.

Also heard on this week’s episode:

Segments from this episode

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by The Pulse

The Pulse

Hosted by Maiken Scott

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate