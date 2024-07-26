Sharks — From Fear to Fascination
We take a deep dive into the secret lives of sharks — from their history, to the threats they face, to what makes them special.Listen 48:49
Before dinosaurs, before trees — even before Saturn had its rings – there were sharks. The fierce predators have been swimming in our oceans for hundreds of millions of years, standing the test of time as they survived all five of Earth’s mass extinction events.
Now, though, many of them face unprecedented threats, from overfishing to climate change. But there’s a movement underway to protect sharks — and to change their public image, which suffered after the classic movie “Jaws.”
On this episode, we explore the secret lives of sharks, and what can be done to help these ancient predators survive. We learn about the history of sharks, and what’s made them so adaptable; hear about how some fishermen are helping to save them; and find out what the historical record can teach us about the largest, most fearsome shark to ever exist — the megalodon.
Also heard on this week’s episode:
- Australian paleontologist John Long takes us on a deep dive into the history of sharks — how they went from underdogs to top dogs of the sea, why they’re so important to the ocean’s ecosystems, and the threats they currently face. Long’s new book is “The Secret History of Sharks: The Rise of the Ocean’s Most Fearsome Predators.”
- Marine biologist and shark scientist Jasmin Graham explains some of the ways sharks remain misunderstood, and what we can learn from them. Graham is the president and cofounder of Minorities in Shark Sciences (MISS) and the author of a new memoir, “Sharks Don’t Sink: Adventures of a Rogue Shark Scientist.”
- Diver and underwater photographer Rayna O’Nan tells the story of how she befriended Snooty, the Florida lemon shark that became world-famous for her personality and goofy grin — and discusses her fears and hopes about what happened to Snooty.
Segments from this episode
