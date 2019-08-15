Doing nothing: Learning how to slow down and notice

August 15, 2019
Listen 35:33

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate