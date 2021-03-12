3000 by 2000: A history of the visionary campaign to diversify med schools, and what got in its way

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

In 1989, sociologist Tim Ready was perusing the Washington Post, when he came across a job ad that would change his life. It was from the Association of American Medical Colleges, or AAMC — a hugely influential group in the world of academic medicine that represents the interests of medical schools and facilitates the application process to both med schools and residencies.

AAMC was looking for someone to help with a project to increase diversity in med schools. Ready didn’t have a background in medicine, but he did have experience researching race-related disparities and effective educational programs serving diverse and economically disadvantaged students.

“Most of my work had had to do with diversity and social justice, social determinants of health, and looking at issues of discrimination and injustice and how that affects stressors,” he said.

Ready had spent the previous few years studying the impact of injustice and discrimination on the health of high school kids of color in South Texas.

“I saw, despite the aspirations of the Mexican American kids, wanting to go to college and essentially wanting the same American dream, there were lots of barriers getting in the way and schools seem to be sorting out who gets opportunity and who doesn’t, rather than giving opportunity.”

Ready had been raised on the civil rights movement, including President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society programs of the 1960s, which placed education at the center of a campaign to eliminate poverty and racial injustice.

“Schools were supposed to be the great equalizer, and they weren’t working that way,” Ready said.

It was a cause Ready was hungry to work on, so when he spotted AAMC’s classified ad, he jumped on it — and was promptly hired.

“Little did I know that it would lead to me having the opportunity to design and direct the national diversity campaign for the 126 medical schools in the country during the 1990s,” he said.

The push for progress

The job was part of an initiative launched by the AAMC’s president at the time, Robert Petersdorf — who, according to Ready, had decided that med schools had to do something once and for all about how few students of color they were training.

Ready recalls Petersdorf, who died in 2006, saying, “‘This can’t go on. We need to change this trajectory of worsening under-representation.'”

The problem had deep roots. Prior to 1968, Ready said, medicine in the U.S. was a mostly white affair, with the majority of Black doctors training at historically Black medical schools.

“We didn’t use the word at the time, but it was something pretty close to apartheid in medical education.”

Then came the civil rights movement, and in 1968 the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“That’s really when medical schools got serious about promoting diversity,” Ready said. “There was this big spurt of activity and improvement.”

The focus, especially in academic circles, was on “underrepresented minorities” — defined as students who were Black, Mexican American, mainland Puerto Rican, or Native American (though in later years, the term would come to include other groups as well.)

Across the country, medical schools established offices of minority affairs, started summer programs for students who were interested in medicine, and started using affirmative action as part of their admissions process. Pretty quickly, they saw a jump in the number of enrolled “underrepresented minorities” from 2% of the medical school population to 9%.

“It was a pretty significant gain, but there was still very significant under-representation of those groups relative to the size of the population,” Ready said.

Forging pipeline programs

As America grew more diverse, medical schools didn’t. By the 1970s, their progress had flatlined — so much so, that in 1978, another task force at the AAMC wrote a report on it.

The report’s conclusion: that medical schools couldn’t solve this problem alone. Instead, they needed to join forces with local colleges and school districts, to forge an academic pipeline that would help shepherd more Black and brown students into medicine.

“That was a great report,” Ready said. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t implemented.”

By the 1990s, progress on increasing diversity had completely stalled. But for Ready, the report played an important role — it told him that if a solution existed, it needed to start early.

“We strongly believe that there was just no way in the world that we were going to reach our goal of parity in actual medical students without doing work to build the pipeline,” Ready said.

The goal wasn’t just improvement, it was parity — which at that time meant enrolling 3,000 Black and brown medical students every year. But that would be a tall order: In 1989, fewer than 3,000 Black and brown students had even applied for medical school.

Ready had his work cut out for him. He ended up spending almost a year doing research to figure out which strategies would work, and which wouldn’t. He traveled around the country visiting the medical schools that had the most students of color, to see what it was they were doing right.