Should medical schools require a standardized test for admission?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Mollie Marr dreamed of being an actor, a director, and a writer, so she studied theater and psychology in New York City. She had a busy schedule: Her parents could not pay for her university education, so she supported herself with multiple part-time jobs. She worked as an office assistant, a production technician, and a film projectionist at a campus film center.

In her senior year, she took a neuroscience class to fulfill a requirement, which got her interested in science and medicine. She decided to volunteer in the emergency department of a hospital early on Saturday mornings, thinking she wouldn’t get up for something she didn’t enjoy.

Theatre to ER can seem like a big shift. But she loved it.

She remembers one patient in particular, whom she saw in the hospital several times.

“I saw him on the street one time, he was also experiencing homelessness, and he recognized me, and he said, ‘Hey, Doc.’ And he smiled, and he said, ‘I’m always going to look out for you.’ And I felt the same care for him.”

Marr decided to apply for medical school, which meant years of science courses, on top of working as a research coordinator, three other part-time jobs, and volunteering in the ER.

“I didn’t feel like I had a choice … I had to work, and I was OK doing the hard work, because I felt like it was for the right reason.”

To apply for medical school, Marr also had to take the Medical College Admission Test, or MCAT, a standardized test many schools require. She enrolled in a weekend prep course and took the exam.

Toward the end of it, there was a fire alarm. She could cancel, but thought she might not have the time and money to retake the test. So she kept going. She scored 28 out of 45; her faculty advisers and peers told her to aim for 30.

“I was like: I’m two points away, I have a lot of clinical volunteering experience, I have great research experience, I’m really passionate, I want to do this, let’s go.”

She got a few interviews, got on some waitlists, but got no offers.

One of her jobs, which had been grant-funded, was eliminated when a grant ended. Her roommate moved to a new apartment. She was out of a job and a place to live.

She moved to Chicago with a friend, struggled to find work, and during this time had to take the MCAT again to stay on top of application deadlines.

She looked for test sites that had the dates she needed, and only found one in Oregon. Marr scraped together money for a cheap flight and hotel, and flew to Oregon the night before the exam. She didn’t consider how the time difference might affect her the night before the exam.

She got a 27, one point lower than last time, and did not bother applying with that score.

She took the test again in Chicago, and scored 29, but still got no offers.

Now, Marr had another deadline: The science courses she took would expire, and she did not have money for more tuition. She decided to try again.

“I didn’t tell people, because pretty much everyone had given up on me at this point,” Marr said. “The first time you reapply, people are like, ‘That’s great, you’re tenacious, you can do it, fight for it.’ And then the second time you reapply, people are like, ‘Well, you know, maybe if you’re struggling with this exam, you’re not really meant for medical school, maybe that’s a sign.’ And then by the third time, people just don’t support you. All the conversations I had during that time were about what my Plan B was.”