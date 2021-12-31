Donate

Your ‘Peak Mind’: paying attention in a distracting world

Air Date: December 31, 2021 10:00 am
Listen 49:30

It’s easy to be distracted these days with the fast pace of life, the lure of multitasking and all the technology at our fingertips. We can post, text, email, call or watch anything anytime. But neuroscientist AMISHI JHA says that if we live with this scattered attention, we will miss out on 50% of our lives. Jha, a professor of psychology at the University of Miami, says that there are simple ways to regain our focus which can significantly improve our health and happiness. Jha joins us to talk about mindfulness, being in the moment and her new book, Peak Mind: Find Your Focus, Own Your Attention, Invest 12 Minutes a Day.

