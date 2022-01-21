Americans love their pets — as many as seven out of 10 households are home to cats, dogs, birds… or more unusual animal choices. What defines a pet in the first place? Plenty of people are pushing the boundaries of the kinds of animals we usually think of as pets, blurring the lines between wild and domestic, livestock and companion, pets and pests. On this episode, we look at unusual pets and why people love and keep them — while others find them objectionable.

We hear stories about ferrets and why they’re banned in some parts of the country, how one woman befriended a wild fox, and the chicken that helped a widow cope with her grief.

