The virus, the vaccine and a botched rollout

We begin today’s show breaking down the scandal surrounding vaccine distribution in Philadelphia and the company the city partnered with, Philly Fighting COVID, who’s CEO is facing allegations of stealing vaccines among other malfeasance. WHYY’s MAX MARIN joins us to break down the story. Then, we examine the continuing problems with the vaccine distribution round the country. We’ll also discuss new variants of the coronavirus that have emerged around the globe and the threat they pose. Johns Hopkins epidemiologist JENNIFER NUZZO and with University of Pennsylvania immunologist JOHN WHERRY are out guests.