The scientific race to defeat a deadly virus

Air Date: October 11, 2022 10:00 am
David Quammen tells the story of the worldwide scientific quest to decipher the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, trace its source, and make possible the vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

David Quammen tells the story of the worldwide scientific quest to decipher the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, trace its source, and make possible the vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three years into the pandemic, science writer David Quammen looks back at the scramble to identify, understand and stop the spread of Covid-19. In his new book, Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus, he writes about the dozens of researchers that figured out how SARS-CoV-2 spread so rapidly across the globe and so effectively evaded the human immune system.

He also investigates the origins of the virus, debunking the theory that it escaped from a lab, and instead shows it most likely originated in animals. Quammen joins us to talk about how scientists deciphered Covid-19, the vaccines and therapies that came from their work and how we are preparing for the inevitable next pandemic.

Guest

David Quammen (@DavidQuammen) is an award-winning science journalist and the author of many books, including Spillover: Animals Infections and the Next Human Pandemic and The Song of the Dodo. His latest is Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus.

We Recommend

The New York Times Scientists Knew More About Covid-19 Than We Think. And They Still Do. “[Quammen writes] a luminous, passionate account of the defining crisis of our time — and the unprecedented international response to it.”

The Wall Street Journal ‘Breathless’ Review: In Pursuit of a Pathogen “It is an engagingly written chronicle of scientific inquiry. Along the way, Mr. Quammen introduces us to important researchers who, until now, have been largely unknown.”

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate